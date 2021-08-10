There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,912, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday,
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,329 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 232,436. The 2,329 cases reported today includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 5,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,345 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,697,675 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,799,466 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,279 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 635, which is 60 more than day prior. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date.
Additionally, there are 164 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 16 more than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).
Oregon’s 2,904th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,905th COVID-19 associated death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,906th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,907th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Josephine County who first became symptomatic on July 30 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,908th COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,909th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,910th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,911th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,912th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.