PORTLAND — There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,728, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA reported 7,615 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 449,267.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 15,239 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 26 to Jan.1.
Of those cases, 10,579, or 69.4%, were unvaccinated people and 4,660, or 30.6%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.
To date, 4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 588, which is 65 more than Wednesday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 42 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (7% availability) and 221 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,072 (5% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 19,475 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 5. Of that total, 1,666 were initial doses, 1,507 were second doses and 7,087 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,574 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 5.
The seven-day running average is now 10,873 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,843,712 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 173,529 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,535,103 doses of Moderna and 258,024 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,062,365 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,779,724 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (317), Clackamas (756), Clatsop (45), Columbia (49), Coos (219), Crook (41), Curry (42), Deschutes (159), Douglas (91), Grant (14), Hood River (27), Jackson (441), Jefferson (62), Josephine (105), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (623), Lincoln (74), Linn (204), Malheur (33), Marion (501), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,598), Polk (275), Sherman (2), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (306), Union (27), Wallowa (1), Wasco (21), Washington (1,333) and Yamhill (103).
Oregon’s 5,720th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive May 15 and died on June 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,721st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 4 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,722nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 14 and died Jan. 4 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,723rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,724th COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Dec. 31 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,725th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 30 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,726th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,727th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,728th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 30 and died Dec. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.