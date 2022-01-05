PORTLAND — There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,719, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
OHA also reported 6,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 441,648.
Oregon receives 1 million COVID-19 tests as testing numbers soar
COVID-19 testing is in high demand and OHA is recording a high volume of tests being performed. The number of COVID-19 tests reported Jan. 4, 2022 at 34,728 is the sixth highest single daily count reported statewide during the pandemic.
This week, the OHA warehouse will receive nearly 1.1 million test kits. Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the warehouse will receive five trucks per week — for five consecutive weeks — until the order is fulfilled. Since iHealth Labs is planning to ramp up product of the test kits, Oregon’s order may be fulfilled ahead of schedule.
COVID-19 weekly cases spike, hospitalizations increase, deaths decline
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday showed skyrocketing daily cases and a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, while deaths declined.
OHA reported 16,791 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 2 — a staggering 140% increase over the previous week.
There were 290 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations, compared to 185 last week — a 57% increase. There were 43 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 89 reported the previous week.
There were 136,474 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 with the percentage of positive tests doubling from 7.4% to 15.7%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 523, which is 13 more than day prior. There are 108 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.
There are 33 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (5% availability) and 226 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,098 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 18,558 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 4. Of that total, 1,499 were initial doses, 1,342 were second doses and 7,426 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,161 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 4.
The seven-day running average is now 10,435 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,834,242 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 171,115 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,528,826 doses of Moderna and 257,571 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,061,076 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,776,628 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (214), Clackamas (594), Clatsop (46), Columbia (49), Coos (136), Crook (37), Curry (5), Deschutes (716), Douglas (93), Gilliam (1), Grant (26), Hood River (37), Jackson (264), Jefferson (77), Josephine (89), Klamath (24), Lake (2), Lane (518), Lincoln (52), Linn (206), Malheur (14), Marion (395), Morrow (29), Multnomah (1268), Polk (94), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (218), Union (10), Wallowa (9), Wasco (23), Washington (874), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 5,711th COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Dec. 27 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,712th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,713th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 30 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,714th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,715th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Jan. 3 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,716th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Jan. 2 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,717th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,718th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Jan. 4 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,719th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 20 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.