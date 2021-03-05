There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,293, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 156,884.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 38,632 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,082,241 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,348,255 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is eight fewer than day prior. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29),Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Linn (4), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,285th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,286th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died on Jan. 24 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,287th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on March 3 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,288th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,289th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Stanford Health Care. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,290th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,291st COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,292nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Jan. 27 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,293rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.