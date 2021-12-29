There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,640, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
OHA also reported 2,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 418,333.
COVID-19 weekly cases increase, hospitalizations and deaths decline
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday showed higher daily cases but declines in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 6,987 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 27. That is a 25% increase over the previous week. That was despite a 7.1% decline in reported test results for the week.
There were 136,789 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 19 through Dec. 25. The percentage of positive tests increased to 7.4%, from 4.8% the previous week.
There were 185 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations, compared to 286 last week — a 35% drop. That marked the lowest weekly total since the week of July 19 through July 25.
There were 89 reported COVID-19-related deaths, down from 114 reported the previous week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 419, which is 21 more than day prior. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,112 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 18,185 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 13,766 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,789,744 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 161,871 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,493,141 doses of Moderna and 255,390 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,044,783 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,763,937 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Notably, Oregon surpassed 100,000 children vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 100,627 children between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (67), Clackamas (141), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (36), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (326), Douglas (47), Gilliam (2), Grant (11), Harney (1), Hood River (15), Jackson (144), Jefferson (37), Josephine (45), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (131), Lincoln (23), Linn (85), Malheur (20), Marion (168), Morrow (2), Multnomah (419), Polk (39), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (90), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (286) and Yamhill (102).
Oregon’s 5,632nd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 26 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,633rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 23 and died Dec. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,634th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 24 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,635th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 22 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,636th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,637th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 21 and died Dec. 27 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,638th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,639th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 26 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,640th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 15 and died Dec. 23 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.