PORTLAND — There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,095, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,057 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 265,210.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,085, which is five more than day prior. There are 299 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Wednesday.
There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 661 total (8% availability) and 333 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,269 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 10,970 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered 2,781,997 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,834,344 first and second doses of Moderna and 196,219 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (12), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (19), Columbia (22), Coos (21), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (95), Douglas (69), Grant (29), Harney (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (215), Jefferson (8), Josephine (75), Klamath (67), Lake (5), Lane (190), Lincoln (24), Linn (103), Malheur (26), Marion (206), Morrow (13), Multnomah (184), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22) Umatilla (112), Union (13), Wallowa (8), Wasco (23), Washington (158), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (68).
Oregon’s 3,087th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,088th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,089th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,090th COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,091st COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,092nd COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,093rd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,094th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,095th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.