There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 87 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 208,222.
Incentive campaign concludes, now wait begins
The Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign — which sought to promote COVID-19 vaccinations — ended yesterday, on June 27. Now, the wait begins to see who won.
Everyone who received at least one vaccination shot in Oregon was automatically entered, with the exception of some state government employees and their families. More than 18,000 Oregonians who were vaccinated at federal administration sites entered the contest by submitting their vaccines at the Take Your Shot, Oregon website.
One Oregonian 18 and older will win the $1 million prize, while 36 others will win $10,000 prizes — with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.
In addition, several counties added their own extra incentive drawings, for a total of 134 prizes.
More than 2.3 million vaccinated Oregonians must now wait for a call to see if they are a winner. The lucky winners will be notified by phone within the next week.
Here are a few tips to know the call is legitimate:
• The call will come from Oregon Health Authority.
• The call will come from a 503 or 971 area code.
• The caller will ask about your vaccination status.
• The caller will NOT ask about financial information. A caller who asks for any financial information is fraudulent and a scam. Hang up immediately.
Because of the high number of prizes (again, 134 total statewide), it will take some time to make the calls and verify winners. Governor Kate Brown anticipates announcing the winners sometime next week.
OHA to discontinue weekend data reporting, Klamath County to end daily updates
After Governor Brown’s Executive Order is lifted on June 30, and starting this weekend, the Oregon Health Authority will adjust its COVID-19 data reporting.
OHA will stop distributing the news release and newsletter on weekends and holidays. OHA will provide weekend roundup reports on Mondays or on the days following a holiday.
OHA will continue its weekday reporting of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and other data through daily news release, social media updates and elsewhere.
On July 1, Klamath County Public Health will cease making weekday updates on Facebook. Case numbers and other data will continue to be available through the Oregon Health Authority.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,712 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 7,352 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,473,148 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,731,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,935 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 160, which is 17 more than day prior. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Lane (17), Linn (10), Morrow (1), Multnomah (11), Tillamook (2), Union (2) and Yamhill (3).