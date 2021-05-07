There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,522, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 189,986.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 32,741 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose..
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than day prior. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 2,515th death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 6. Location of death is unknown. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,516th death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,517th death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,518th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,519th death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,520th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,521st death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,522nd death is a 57-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.