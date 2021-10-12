PORTLAND — There are 82 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,084 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 345,344.
Note: Today’s total marks the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported in a single day. This is in part due to a death data reconciliation.
Death is a lagging indicator and generally follows a surge in cases. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as our epidemiologists review death certificates. OHA expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease. This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 585, which is 59 fewer than yesterday. There are 149 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than yesterday.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported 10,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 11.
Of that total, 5,808 were administered on Oct. 11. There were 970 initial doses; 1,044 second doses and 3,771 third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,808 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 11.
The seven-day running average is now 10,352 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,121,602 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,923,609 doses of Moderna and 221,073 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,773,754 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,556,839 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63), Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).