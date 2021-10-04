PORTLAND — There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,823 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 3,286 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 334,971.
The eight new deaths and 3,286 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 3.
CORRECTION
Friday’s report inadvertently left out the counties from which two decedents resided. The correct information is as follows:
Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 769, which is two more than day prior. There are 207 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than day prior.
There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (9% availability) and 351 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,216 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 6,962 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 3.
The seven-day running average is now 10,322 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,029,618 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,910,835 doses of Moderna and 216,829 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,748,453 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,523,987 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (78), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (24), Columbia (50), Coos (48), Crook (27), Curry (3), Deschutes (324), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Grant (10), Harney (11), Hood River (48), Jackson (153), Jefferson (44), Josephine (49), Klamath (54), Lake (4), Lane (275), Lincoln (28), Linn (236), Malheur (34), Marion (333), Morrow (8), Multnomah (477), Polk (41), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (46), Wallowa (20), Wasco (39), Washington (320), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (81).
Oregon’s 3,816th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 25 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,817th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 17 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,818th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,819th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,820th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,821st COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 20 and died on Sept. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,822nd COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,823rd COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 27 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.