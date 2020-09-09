COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 494, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 28,471.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 487th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 10 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 488th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on Sept. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 489th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 490th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 17 and died on Sept. 4 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 491st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 6 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 492nd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Sept. 8 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 493rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 4 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 494th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 30 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19
With air quality very poor across the state due to wildfires, OHA reminds Oregonians that exposure to smoke and other forms of pollution can increase the risk and severity of respiratory infections, including possibly COVID-19.
When smoke is heavy, the key protection strategy is to lessen exposure to the smoke, particularly for people who have a condition that makes them more sensitive. People can do this by staying inside at home, getting and using an air filter, and spending time in a cleaner air space. For those who are asked to evacuate or those who choose to leave home to go to an area with cleaner air, remember to take and use a face covering along with hand sanitizer and to practice physical distancing from non-household members.
If it’s safe to do so, staying home to lessen exposure to wildfire smoke also lessens the risk for contracting COVID-19. Further information on how to protect against wildfire smoke can be found at healthoregon.org/wildfires.