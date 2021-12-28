There are eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 5,631, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday,
OHA also reported 1,900 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 416,020.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 398, which is 17 more than Monday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than day prior.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 654 total (9% availability) and 317 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,081 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 13,316 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 27.
The seven-day running average is now 15,920 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,781,081 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 160,263 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,485,889 doses of Moderna and 254,917 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,041,504 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,761,515 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (95), Crook (23), Curry (9), Deschutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk (73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).
Oregon’s 5,624th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,625th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 26 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,626th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 11 and died Dec. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,627th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Nov. 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,628th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 26. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,629th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,630th COVID-19-related death is a 53-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,631st COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.