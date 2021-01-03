COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,500, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 117,745.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA recorded 3,430 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 48,725. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,717 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,713 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 483, 15 more than Saturday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).
Oregon’s 1,493rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,494th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,495th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,496th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,497th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,498th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at West Valley Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,499th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 1 at Grand Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,500th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 1; her location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.