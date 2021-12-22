There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,598, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday.
OHA also reported 1,350 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 410,565.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.
There are 67 available adult ICU beds out of 678 total (10% availability) and 306 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,133 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 30,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 22.
The seven-day running average is now 19,391 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,755,037 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 156,124 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,466,715 doses of Moderna and 254,225 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,032,937 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,755,967 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (24), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (9), Columbia (19), Coos (17), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (106), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (104), Jefferson (5), Josephine (35), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (76), Lincoln (2), Linn (43), Malheur (7), Marion (109), Morrow (7), Multnomah (345), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (25), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (3), Washington (164) and Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 5,591st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 15; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,592nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died April 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,593rd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,594th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died April 16 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,595th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,596th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,597th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,598th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 21 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.