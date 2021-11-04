PORTLAND — There are 74 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,543, Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,211 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 371,001.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 75.4% of the 8,239 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 occurred in unvaccinated people.
There were 2,025 breakthrough cases, accounting for 24.6% of all cases.
To date, there have been 37,539 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is four times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 532, which is five more than day prior. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than day prior.
There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (9% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 18,096 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 3. The seven-day running average is now 17,085 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,323,667 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,039,930 doses of Moderna and 230,623 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 2,825,299 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,618,874 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (26), Crook (12), Curry (3), Deschutes (100), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (61), Jefferson (15), Josephine (26), Klamath (38), Lake (4), Lane (79), Lincoln (10), Linn (55), Malheur (7), Marion (124), Morrow (3), Multnomah (140), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (107), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (78).