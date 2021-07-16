There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,817, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 369 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 211,998.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 5,295 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,300 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,607,790 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,765,059 first and second doses of Moderna and 175,839 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 141, which is four more than day prior. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Thursday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).
Note: Five of today’s COVID-19 related deaths are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in today’s reporting.
Oregon’s 2,811th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,812th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Feb. 3. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,813th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,814th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,815th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,816th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,817th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.