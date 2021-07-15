There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,810, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 322 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 211,631.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 6,125 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,224 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,591,443 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,761,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,714 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 137, which is 15 more than day prior. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (33), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (15), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (19), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Linn (18), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (22), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (39) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,804th death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,805th death is a 59-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 13 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,806th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,807th death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,808th death is a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 20 and died on June 18 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,809th death is an 83-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020 and died on Dec. 9, 2020. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,810th death is a 68-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.