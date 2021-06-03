There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,683 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 202,247.
OHA releases latest monthly update on breakthrough cases
Through May 31, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,009 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. In May, there were 16,097 cases of COVID-19 and 98 percent of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated. More than 9 in 10 of the 126 COVID-19 associated deaths in May were among people who were not vaccinated. The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred in the elderly.
The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 1.85 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days following the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 20,401 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 20,109 doses per day. As of Thursday, 1,877,344 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228, which is one more than day prior. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,709, which is an 8.1% decrease from the previous seven days.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,682nd death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 14 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,683rd death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on March 22 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.