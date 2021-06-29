There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,770, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 230 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 208,446.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 5,545 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 7,008 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,476,519 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,732,809 first and second doses of Moderna and 167,263 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,065, which is a 1.8% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,764th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,765th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on June 24 and died on June 26 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,766th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,767th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,768th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,769th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25, 2020 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,770th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.