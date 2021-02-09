There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,031, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 147,932.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 16,340 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,863 doses were administered on Feb. 8 and 8,477 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 8.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 588,740 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 801,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 226, which is five more than Monday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (20), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Harney (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Klamath (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (29), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (7), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).
Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 3,000 negative electronic laboratory results on Feb. 8. The tests are from June 1, 2020 through Feb. 2, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher for Feb. 8 than usual; however, there was no change in percent positivity.
Oregon’s 2,025th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,026th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,027th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,028th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Feb. 6 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,029th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,030th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,031st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.