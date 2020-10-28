COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 671, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 43,228.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Klamath (3), Lake (3), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (16), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Union (9), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 665th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Sept. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Madras. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 666th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 667th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 668th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 669th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 670th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 671st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 23 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Updated information is available about Oregon’s 447th COVID-19 death, a man in Multnomah County. His age was incorrectly reported as 29. He was 34. OHA regrets this error.