COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 753, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, Nov. 13, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,076 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday bringing the state total to 54,937.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 747th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 748th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death is a 38-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 6, in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 750th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 751st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 752nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 10, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 753rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at, Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.