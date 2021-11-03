PORTLAND — There are 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,469, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 369,815.
State health officials to add more than 500 COVID-19 deaths due to technical error
Over the coming weeks, OHA will report approximately 550 deaths among people who died with COVID-19, but whose deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is 10 fewer than day prior. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which means there has been no change from Tuesday.
There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 686 total (8% availability) and 255 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 17,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 2.
The seven-day running average is now 17,000 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,317,989 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,030,215 doses of Moderna and 229,962 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,824,604 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,618,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (26), Crook (13), Curry (5), Deschutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath (22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Linn (68), Malheur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (38),Tillamook (10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128) and Yamhill (31).