There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,558, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 616 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 193,014.
Oregon surpasses 2 million vaccinated
Oregon reached another milestone in the efforts to vaccinate Oregonians — more than 2 million people have received at least one dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the latest data, 2,006,179 people in Oregon have received at least one shot. Overall, 1,509,537 Oregonians have completed their series.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon vaccinators have now administered at least one shot to 49% of all Oregonians. Oregon ranks 21st in the nation in the percentage of the total population who have received at least one dose, exceeding the national average of 46%.
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 34,415 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 346, which is one more than day prior. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,550th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 8 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,552nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,553rd COVID-19 death is a 32-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,554th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 10 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,555th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,556th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,557th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson county who tested positive on April 21 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,558th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.