The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Friday and remains at 1,422, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Dec. 26, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday bringing the state total to 108,326.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 472, which is unchanged from yesterday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.