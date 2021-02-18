There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,149, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 151,713.
Oregon infant death
“Today’s update on the number of COVID-19 related deaths includes an infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist. “Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child. The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults,” Dr. Sidelinger added. “Risks still remain to children of developing more severe illnesses from COVID-19, and we continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present.”
Symptoms requiring urgent medical attention for children with COVID-19 related conditions include:
• Trouble breathing
• Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away
• New confusion
• Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired
• Bluish lips or face
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospitalization of children for COVID-19 related illnesses remains low compared to adults, and only 1.3% of all positive and presumed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Oregonians 9 years old or younger.
Vaccinations in Oregon
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, including in Oregon, are delayed due to severe weather.
On Thursday, OHA reported that 22,663 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 729,823 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
In addition to delaying vaccine shipments, severe weather in Oregon has also impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 21 fewer than day prior. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake (3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (3), Marion (46), Morrow (2), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (54) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 2,144th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,145th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,146th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Feb. 14 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,147th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,148th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Feb. 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,149th COVID-19 death is an infant boy in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.