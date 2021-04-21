There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,466, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 989 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 177,134.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 39,882 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 33,933 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,369,371 doses of Pfizer, 1,153,611 doses of Moderna and 90,301 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,065,266 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,635,625 who have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 272, which is 17 more than day prior. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (24), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (99), Douglas (7), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (93), Jefferson (3), Josephine (23), Klamath (34), Lake (3), Lane (82), Linn (33), Malheur (3), Marion (114), Morrow (3), Multnomah (167), Polk (20), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (16), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (134) and Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 2,461st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,462nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,463rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 18 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,464th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,465th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,466th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.