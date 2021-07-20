There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,832, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 595 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 213,339.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 4,642 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,456 doses were administered on July 19 and 2,186 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 19.
The seven-day running average is now 4,702 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is seven more than day prior. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than Monday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,827th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 21 and died on July 18 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,828th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died on May 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,829th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,830th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,831st COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,832nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is known for Oregon’s 2,820th COVID-19 death an 83-year-old woman from Baker County. She was erroneously reported as a 70-year-old man.