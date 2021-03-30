County Update: As of Tuesday, Klamath County has logged 92 cases between the two-week period of March 21 and April 3. At the very least, that means the county will move back into "High Risk" next Friday, meaning that business capacities will be further restricted. If we add 44 or more cases over the next four days, we will move into "Extreme Risk," meaning that activities like indoor dining and gyms will be prohibited altogether.
There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,381, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 415 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 164,570.
Vaccinations
On Tuesda, OHA reported that 31,616 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,376th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 25 and died on March 27 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,377th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,378th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,379th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Morrow County who died on March 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,380th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,381st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.