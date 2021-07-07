There are six new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,788 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 273 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 209,764.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 8,632 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,082 doses were administered on July 6 and 3,550 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 6.
The seven-day running average is now 5,535 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,556,310 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,750,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,589 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,416,671 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,211,237 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 106, which is 19 fewer than day prior. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,783rd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 15 and died on July 3 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,784th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on July 2 and died on July 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,785th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,786th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,787th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 24 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,788th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.