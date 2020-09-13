COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 505, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a news release.
“Today’s 500th death marks another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “These are our family members, our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to every Oregonian who has suffered a loss to COVID-19.”
Oregon Health Authority reported 293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 29,156.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop(2), Columbia (4), Deschutes (9), Douglas (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (48), Morrow (5), Multnomah (68), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 500th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug.12 and died on Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 501st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 502nd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Hospital. Presence underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 503rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 504th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.