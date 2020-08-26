COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 433, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday bringing the state total to 25,571. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 428th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 429th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 430th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on August 25 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman who tested positive on June 25 and died on August 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 432nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 5 and died on August 15. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 433rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 22 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.