COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 537, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 193 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 31,503.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (22), Marion (17), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (4), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 532nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on September 11 and died on September 15 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 533rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 14 and died on September 15 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 534th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 17 and died on September 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 535th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 1 and died on September 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 536th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 3 and died on September 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 537th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 17 and died on August 31 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 295th COVID-19 death, a 26-year-old man in Yamhill County. The updated death certificate does not list COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death, and he is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death or case.
OHA Releases Weekly Report
In OHA’s weekly report, OHA noted that the week of Sept. 14-20 reported new COVID-19 infections rose 17% from the week prior, to 1,511. The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 8%, to 18,840, and the percentage of tests that were positive rose from 5.6% to 6.2%. Eighteen Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19, compared to 29 the prior week. One hundred and sixteen Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 83 in the previous week. The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20–29-year-olds. People under 30 years old have accounted for 37% of reported cases.
OHA changes child care reporting guidelines
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, OHA is changing the process for reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in child care facilities. The change will provide a more transparent and comprehensive reporting of these cases.
Child care providers are required to report COVID-19 cases to their local health care authority. Since July, OHA has reported on outbreaks of 5 or more cases in facilities that enrolled 30 or more children in the Weekly COVID-19 Report.
Under the new reporting threshold, outbreaks of more than 2 children in facilities with a capacity of more than 16 children will now be reported, provided they are not siblings in the same household.