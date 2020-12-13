COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,155 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, Dec. 13, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 93,853. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).
On Dec. 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 1,036th COVID-19 death as a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.
Oregon’s 1,150th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,151st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,152nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,153rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,154th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,155th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Saturday.
Saturday’s hospitalization data was inadvertently left out of the daily press release. Those numbers were 547 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 131 COVID-10 patients in ICU beds.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.