There are 59 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,959 the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,453 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 339,556.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 699, which is 31 fewer than day prior. There are 173 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 fewer than yesterday.
There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (7% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,236 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 16,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 6.
The seven-day running average is now 11,692 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,079,816 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,919,046 doses of Moderna and 219,615 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,762,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,543,105 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (10), Columbia (26), Coos (34), Crook (29), Curry (3), Deschutes (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath (64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Linn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Polk (69), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134) and Yamhill (51).