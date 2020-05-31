The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 153, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, May 31, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,243.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (23), Wasco (1), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).
The Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
OHA last week announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.