There are 58 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,620, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 374,253.
The 58 new deaths and 2,125 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 7.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 520, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (9% availability) and 289 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,081 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 6,867 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 7.
The seven-day running average is now 15,907 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,356,298 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 791 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,075,633 doses of Moderna and 232,706 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,838,131 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,625,098 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (43), Clackamas (205), Clatsop (17), Columbia (28), Coos (38), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (249), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (85), Jefferson (36), Josephine (50), Klamath (21), Lane (169), Lincoln (22), Linn (97), Malheur (7), Marion (159), Morrow (12), Multnomah (366), Polk (31), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (29), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (250) and Yamhill (67).