PORTLAND — There are 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,655 the Oregon Health Authority reported at Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,120 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 37.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 510, which is 10 fewer than day prior. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven fewer than day prior.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (9% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,102 (7% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 15,055 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 8.
The seven-day running average is now 15,515 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,356,184 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 6,041 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,083,433 doses of Moderna and 233,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today,2,841,318 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,626,471people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (11), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (20), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (77), Douglas (42), Grant (30), Hood River (16), Jackson (68), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (98), Lake (6), Lane (57), Lincoln (22), Linn (59), Malheur (9), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (96), Polk (40), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (47), Union (3), Wasco (18), Washington (67) and Yamhill (47).
Note: Oregon’s 4,620th death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.