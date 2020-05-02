COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 109, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,635. The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Malheur (2), Marion (15), Morrow (1), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (4), Washington (9).
Note: During routine data reconciliation, a case originally reported as a Polk County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Friday's state total, and the total number of cases in Polk County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 105th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Polk County, who tested positive on March 19 and died on May 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 106th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 1 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 107th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 1 at Providence Milwaukie Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 108th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Marion County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on April 30 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 109th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman from Umatilla County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.