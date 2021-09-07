Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 54 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,326, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday
Oregon Health Authority also reported 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 289,649. The totals reflect data reported by local health officials over four days, between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,140, which is 12 fewer than day prior. There are 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than day prior.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 409 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,317 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 3,329 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 6.
The seven-day running average is now 8,705 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,853,687 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,860,204 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,087 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).