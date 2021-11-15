There are 53 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,803, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 380,091.
The 53 new deaths and 1,935 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Nov. 12-14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 461, which is 13 more than day prior. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than Sunday.
There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 687 total (11% availability) and 351 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,074 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 10,086 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 16,421 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,438,809 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 31,186 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,130,605 doses of Moderna and 236,012 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,879,298 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,635,155 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53).