There are 52 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,855, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 785 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 380,866.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 452, which is nine fewer than Monday. There are 108 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Monday.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (9% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,108 (7% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 16,888 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 15.
The seven-day running average is now 16,642 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,405,808 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 33,783 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,138,105 doses of Moderna and 236,486 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,884,831people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,636,380 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (22), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (34), Crook (22), Curry (1), Deschutes (59), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (88), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Klamath (1), Lake (10), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (34), Malheur (14), Marion (85), Morrow (7), Multnomah (104), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (88), and Yamhill (10).