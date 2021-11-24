PORTLAND — There are 50 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,116, Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
OHA also reported 862 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 387,485.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 391, which is 13 fewer than day prior. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than day prior.
There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (7% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,098 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 23,407 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 23.
The seven-day running average is now 18,737 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,479,971 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 58,111 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,222,628 doses of Moderna and 241,258 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,930,891 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,650,699 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (12), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (11), Columbia (14), Coos (13), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (88), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (67), Lincoln (15), Linn (51), Malheur (7), Marion (68), Morrow (2), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (3), Washington (94), and Yamhill (29).
Oregon’s 5067th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Sept. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,068th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Sept. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,069th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 18 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,070th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 15 and died Sept. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,071st COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,072nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Sept. 26 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,073rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,074th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 13 and died Sept. 27 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,075th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Sept. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,076th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Sept. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,077th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,078th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Sept. 30 at St Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,079th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 11 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,080th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,081st COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,082nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,083rd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,084th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive July 12 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,085th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive March 21 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,086th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 28 and died Oct. 2 at Roseburg VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,087th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,088th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,089th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 3 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,090th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,091st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Oct. 13 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,092nd COVID-19 related death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,093rd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,094th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who died Sept. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,096th COVID-19 related death is a 24-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Oct. 7 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,097th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Lincoln County who died Aug. 28 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,098th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 31 at Curry General Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,099th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Sept. 16 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,100th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Yamhill County who died Aug. 17 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,101st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Nov. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,102nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,103rd COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Nov. 16 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,104th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Sept. 2 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,105th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Sept. 11 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,106th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 20, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,107th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,108th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Nov. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,109th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,110th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,111th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 20 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,112th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Josephine County who died Aug. 23 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,113th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,114th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,115th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Wasco County who died December 30, 2020, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 98-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.