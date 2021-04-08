There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,439, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 678 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 168,795.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 50,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 50,429 doses submitted to the state’s immunization tracking system on April 7 was the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses entered into the database on a single day since the COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered in Oregon. The 7-day running average is now 34,733 doses per day.
As of today, 824,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 522,780 people who have had at least one dose.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,083,978 doses of Pfizer, 971,012 doses of Moderna and 61,539 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,340,235 doses of Pfizer, 1,212,800 doses of Moderna and 185,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 168, which is three fewer than day prior. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Hood River (5), Jackson (88), Jefferson (5), Josephine (27), Klamath (42), Lane (47), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (69) and Yamhill (9).