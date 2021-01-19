PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,808, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 637 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 134,468.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 8,141 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,511 vaccine doses were administered Jan. 18 and 2,630 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 18.
Based on currently entered data, the average daily number of vaccinations for the past seven days has been 12,289 doses administered per day.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 225,066 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 339,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (2), Josephine (27), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (67), Morrow (2), Multnomah (125), Polk (14), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (76) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 1,804th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,805th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,806th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,807th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,808th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.