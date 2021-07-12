There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,797 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 506 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing the state total to 210,729. The 506 cases are a cumulative total, which includes cases reported over the weekend.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 3,007 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,917 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,579,892 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 first and second doses of Moderna and 173,684 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is two fewer than day prior. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported today are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).
Note: Four of today’s COVID-19 related deaths are from 2020. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in today’s reporting.
Oregon’s 2,793rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive in Oct. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,794th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020 and died on April 10, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,796th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,797th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.