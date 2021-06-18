There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 315 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 206,299.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 13,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,124 doses were administered on June 17 and 6,934 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 17.
The seven-day running average is now 14,716 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from day prior.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,132, which is an 11.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (12), Douglas (17), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (17), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Umatilla (28), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,746th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on May 8 and died on June 17 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,747th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,748th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,749th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,750th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.