There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 221,799.
The 2,056 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug. 1.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,857 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,938 doses per day.
As of Monday, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).
Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.