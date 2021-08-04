There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,877, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,213 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 224,547.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 6,998 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,898 doses were administered on Aug. 3 and 3,100 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 3.
The seven-day running average is now 5,103 doses per day.
As of Wednesday, 2,502,903 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,319,800 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 422, which is 43 more than day prior. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Klamath (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Linn (28), Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (89), Yamhill (23).
Note: OHA identified a data processing issue that duplicated approximately 18,000 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) received April 7 and April 20. The cumulative and daily test counts for April 7 and April 20 have been corrected. There was no change to percent positivity for the weeks of April 4 and April 18.
Oregon’s 2,873rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,874th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 3 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,875th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 2 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,876th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,877th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.