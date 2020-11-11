SALEM (AP) — Oregon recorded 876 new presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five new deaths.
The daily number continues Oregon’s trend of high case tallies as health officials struggle to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings as the weather turns colder.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, state health officials told reporters Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday — a 57% increase compared to last week and 83% higher than the number of people hospitalized four weeks ago.
Currently out of Oregon’s 703 listed intensive care unit beds, 27% are available and about 18% of non-ICU adult hospital beds in the state are available, state health officials said Tuesday.
Nine counties with high COVID transmission — including all of the Portland metropolitan area — began a two-week pause on social activities Wednesday to attempt to keep the virus under control.
The updated safety measures include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregon residents not to gather with people who do not live in their household and if they do so to limit the gatherings to six people.
These pause measures will be in effect from through Nov. 25 for Baker, Clackamas, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson, Umatilla, Union and Washington counties.
The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 738th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 739th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 15, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 740th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 741st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.